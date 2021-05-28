Odisha: Koraput District reports 220 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 220 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7216 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Cuttack records highest 1,091 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Khordha (809).Total positive cases now stand at 739955

Covid-19 Report For 27th May

New Positive Cases: 7216

In quarantine: 4041

Local contacts: 3175

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 409

2. Balasore: 215

3. Bargarh: 331

4. Bhadrak: 246

5. Balangir: 130

6. Boudh: 148

7. Cuttack: 1091

8. Deogarh: 68

9. Dhenkanal: 428

10. Gajapati: 38

11. Ganjam: 150

12. Jagatsinghpur: 183

13. Jajpur: 241

14. Jharsuguda: 64

15. Kalahandi: 150

16. Kandhamal: 101

17. Kendrapada: 487

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 809

20. Koraput: 220

21. Malkangiri: 135

22. Mayurbhanj: 27

23. Nawarangpur: 242

24. Nayagarh: 164

25. Nuapada: 66

26. Puri: 110

27. Rayagada: 246

28. Sambalpur: 241

29. Sonepur: 74

30. Sundargarh: 184

31. State Pool: 146

New recoveries: 11551

Cumulative tested: 11596753

Positive: 739955

Recovered: 635179

Active cases: 102072