Odisha: Koraput District reports 195 new Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 195 new Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10, 982 new Covid-19 positive cases with 17 fresh fatalities. Khordha & Sundergarh continue to remain on top with registering 1539 and 964 new cases respectively. State’s cumulative caseload reaches 65, 648, death toll mounts to 2232.
Covid-19 Report For 11th May
New Positive Cases: 10982
In quarantine: 6149
Local contacts: 4833
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 539
2. Balasore: 303
3. Bargarh: 431
4. Bhadrak: 231
5. Balangir: 426
6. Boudh: 180
7. Cuttack: 885
8. Deogarh: 127
9. Dhenkanal: 189
10. Gajapati: 111
11. Ganjam: 177
12. Jagatsinghpur: 232
13. Jajpur: 349
14. Jharsuguda: 380
15. Kalahandi: 370
16. Kandhamal: 134
17. Kendrapada: 141
18. Keonjhar: 253
19. Khurda: 1539
20. Koraput: 195
21. Malkangiri: 71
22. Mayurbhanj: 239
23. Nawarangpur: 335
24. Nayagarh: 192
25. Nuapada: 378
26. Puri: 398
27. Rayagada: 212
28. Sambalpur: 454
29. Sonepur: 215
30. Sundargarh: 964
31. State Pool: 332
New recoveries: 7564
Cumulative tested: 10661647
Positive: 565648
Recovered: 465133
Active cases: 98230