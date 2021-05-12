Odisha: Koraput District reports 195 new Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 195 new Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10, 982 new Covid-19 positive cases with 17 fresh fatalities. Khordha & Sundergarh continue to remain on top with registering 1539 and 964 new cases respectively. State’s cumulative caseload reaches 65, 648, death toll mounts to 2232.

Covid-19 Report For 11th May

New Positive Cases: 10982

In quarantine: 6149

Local contacts: 4833

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 539

2. Balasore: 303

3. Bargarh: 431

4. Bhadrak: 231

5. Balangir: 426

6. Boudh: 180

7. Cuttack: 885

8. Deogarh: 127

9. Dhenkanal: 189

10. Gajapati: 111

11. Ganjam: 177

12. Jagatsinghpur: 232

13. Jajpur: 349

14. Jharsuguda: 380

15. Kalahandi: 370

16. Kandhamal: 134

17. Kendrapada: 141

18. Keonjhar: 253

19. Khurda: 1539

20. Koraput: 195

21. Malkangiri: 71

22. Mayurbhanj: 239

23. Nawarangpur: 335

24. Nayagarh: 192

25. Nuapada: 378

26. Puri: 398

27. Rayagada: 212

28. Sambalpur: 454

29. Sonepur: 215

30. Sundargarh: 964

31. State Pool: 332

New recoveries: 7564

Cumulative tested: 10661647

Positive: 565648

Recovered: 465133

Active cases: 98230