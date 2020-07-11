Odisha: Koraput District reports 11 new Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 11 new Covid19 positive cases in last 24 hours.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 570 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally reached at 12526. 384 from quarantine centres & 186 are local contacts. Of the new Ganjam reports the highest, 218 cases. Samples tested on Friday 5845, Cumulative 3,27,288.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Boudh: 3
5. Cuttack: 46
6. Gajapati: 25
7. Ganjam: 218
8. Jagatsinghpur: 16
9. Jajpur: 40
10. Jharsuguda : 31
11. Kendrapada: 6
12. Keonjhar: 14
13. Khorda: 37
14. Koraput: 11
15. Mayurbhanj: 10
16. Nayagarh: 37
17. Puri: 15
18. Sambalpur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 44
New Recoveries: 565
Cumulative Tested: 327288
Positive: 12526
Recovered: 7972
Active Cases: 4475