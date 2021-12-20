Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 186 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th December

New Positive Cases: 186

Of which 0-18 years: 39

In quarantine: 109

Local contacts: 77

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Cuttack: 18

6. Deogarh: 5

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 2

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Khurda: 94

14. Mayurbhanj: 5

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 3

18. Sambalpur: 8

19. Sundargarh: 7

20. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 258

Cumulative tested: 24883860

Positive: 1053020

Recovered: 1042701

Active cases: 1821