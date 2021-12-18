Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 169 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November.
Covid-19 Report For 17th December
New Positive Cases: 169
Of which 0-18 years: 29
In quarantine: 97
Local contacts: 72
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 9
5. Deogarh: 5
6. Gajapati: 3
7. Ganjam: 7
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kendrapada: 1
11. Khurda: 88
12. Mayurbhanj: 3
13. Nayagarh: 2
14. Puri: 2
15. Sambalpur:10
16. Sundargarh: 9
17. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 222
Cumulative tested: 24769208
Positive: 1052641
Recovered: 1042224
Active cases: 1922