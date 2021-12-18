Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 169 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November.

Covid-19 Report For 17th December

New Positive Cases: 169

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 97

Local contacts: 72

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 9

5. Deogarh: 5

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Ganjam: 7

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kendrapada: 1

11. Khurda: 88

12. Mayurbhanj: 3

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Puri: 2

15. Sambalpur:10

16. Sundargarh: 9

17. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 222

Cumulative tested: 24769208

Positive: 1052641

Recovered: 1042224

Active cases: 1922