Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 83 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 83 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 4th December
New Positive Cases: 189
Of which 0-18 years: 25
In quarantine: 113
Local contacts: 76
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 9
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 14
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kendrapada: 3
14. Khurda: 83
15. Mayurbhanj: 13
16. Puri: 2
17. Sambalpur: 12
18. Sonepur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 257
Cumulative tested: 24023955
Positive: 1050249
Recovered: 1039461
Active cases: 2313