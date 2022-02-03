Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 716 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 716 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3629 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd Feb
New Positive Cases: 3629
Of which 0-18 years: 515
In quarantine: 2115
Local contacts: 1514
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 111
3. Bargarh: 71
4. Bhadrak: 45
5. Balangir: 91
6. Boudh: 80
7. Cuttack: 329
8. Deogarh: 68
9. Dhenkanal: 55
10. Gajapati: 56
11. Ganjam: 46
12. Jagatsinghpur: 89
13. Jajpur: 137
14. Jharsuguda: 51
15. Kalahandi: 85
16. Kandhamal: 47
17. Kendrapada: 149
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 716
20. Koraput: 31
21. Malkangiri: 23
22. Mayurbhanj: 142
23. Nawarangpur: 90
24. Nayagarh: 118
25. Nuapada: 70
26. Puri: 53
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 101
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 346
31. State Pool: 160
New recoveries: 6067
Cumulative tested: 27812224
Positive: 1259405
Recovered: 1215380
Active cases: 35306