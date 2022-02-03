Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 716 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 716 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3629 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd Feb

New Positive Cases: 3629

Of which 0-18 years: 515

In quarantine: 2115

Local contacts: 1514

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 89

2. Balasore: 111

3. Bargarh: 71

4. Bhadrak: 45

5. Balangir: 91

6. Boudh: 80

7. Cuttack: 329

8. Deogarh: 68

9. Dhenkanal: 55

10. Gajapati: 56

11. Ganjam: 46

12. Jagatsinghpur: 89

13. Jajpur: 137

14. Jharsuguda: 51

15. Kalahandi: 85

16. Kandhamal: 47

17. Kendrapada: 149

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 716

20. Koraput: 31

21. Malkangiri: 23

22. Mayurbhanj: 142

23. Nawarangpur: 90

24. Nayagarh: 118

25. Nuapada: 70

26. Puri: 53

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 101

29. Sonepur: 35

30. Sundargarh: 346

31. State Pool: 160

New recoveries: 6067

Cumulative tested: 27812224

Positive: 1259405

Recovered: 1215380

Active cases: 35306