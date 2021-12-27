Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 53 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 53 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th December
New Positive Cases: 123
Of which 0-18 years: 17
In quarantine: 72
Local contacts: 51
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 10
4. Deogarh: 2
5. Gajapati: 4
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 2
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Khurda: 53
10. Mayurbhanj: 8
11. Nayagarh: 1
12. Puri: 2
13. Sambalpur: 19
14. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 144
Cumulative tested: 25283814
Positive: 1054004
Recovered: 1043926
Active cases: 1572