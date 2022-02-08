Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 333 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 333 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1503 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 7th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1503
Of which 0-18 years: 329
In quarantine: 873
Local contacts: 630
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 51
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 20
5. Balangir: 33
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 83
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 42
10. Gajapati: 37
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 55
14. Jharsuguda: 17
15. Kalahandi: 40
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 19
18. Keonjhar: 36
19. Khurda: 333
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 8
22. Mayurbhanj: 108
23. Nawarangpur: 19
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 25
26. Puri: 54
27. Rayagada: 31
28. Sambalpur: 26
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 157
31. State Pool: 61
New recoveries: 3621
Cumulative tested: 28100765
Positive: 1269811
Recovered: 1241597
Active cases: 19386