Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 3087 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 3087 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10856 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 14th Jan
New Positive Cases: 10856
Of which 0-18 years: 1021
In quarantine: 6293
Local contacts: 45631
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 104
2. Balasore: 326
3. Bargarh: 145
4. Bhadrak: 101
5. Balangir: 259
6. Boudh: 38
7. Cuttack: 909
8. Deogarh: 24
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 135
11. Ganjam: 139
12. Jagatsinghpur: 222
13. Jajpur: 210
14. Jharsuguda: 211
15. Kalahandi: 144
16. Kandhamal: 42
17. Kendrapada: 75
18. Keonjhar: 84
19. Khurda: 3087
20. Koraput: 165
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 376
23. Nawarangpur: 106
24. Nayagarh: 145
25. Nuapada: 75
26. Puri: 198
27. Rayagada: 156
28. Sambalpur: 500
29. Sonepur: 102
30. Sundargarh: 1943
31. State Pool: 712
New recoveries: 2216
Cumulative tested: 26554334
Positive: 1122735
Recovered: 1052395
Active cases: 61809