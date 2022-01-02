Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 177 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 177 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 424 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st Jan
New Positive Cases: 424
Of which 0-18 years: 67
In quarantine: 249
Local contacts: 175
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 8
2. Bargarh: 10
3. Balangir: 1
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 45
6. Dhenkanal: 3
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 8
9. Jajpur: 9
10. Jharsuguda: 15
11. Kalahandi: 2
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Keonjhar: 14
14. Khurda: 177
15. Mayurbhanj: 8
16. Nawarangpur: 7
17. Puri: 14
18. Rayagada: 4
19. Sambalpur: 15
20. Sundargarh: 38
21. State Pool: 40
New recoveries: 159
Cumulative tested: 25646281
Positive: 1055556
Recovered: 1044962
Active cases: 2078