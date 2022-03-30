Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 59 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th March

New Positive Cases: 59

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 35

Local contacts: 24

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 4

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Gajapati: 5

7. Jajpur: 3

8. Khurda: 14

9. Mayurbhanj: 4

10. Sambalpur: 3

11. Sundargarh: 15

12. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 65

Cumulative tested: 30621548

Positive: 1287608

Recovered: 1278035

Active cases: 400