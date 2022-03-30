Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 59 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 29th March
New Positive Cases: 59
Of which 0-18 years: 17
In quarantine: 35
Local contacts: 24
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 3
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 4
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Gajapati: 5
7. Jajpur: 3
8. Khurda: 14
9. Mayurbhanj: 4
10. Sambalpur: 3
11. Sundargarh: 15
12. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 65
Cumulative tested: 30621548
Positive: 1287608
Recovered: 1278035
Active cases: 400