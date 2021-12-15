Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 117 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 117 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 218 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November.
Covid-19 Report For 14th December
New Positive Cases: 218
Of which 0-18 years: 28
In quarantine: 127
Local contacts: 91
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Cuttack: 15
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Ganjam: 5
7. Jagatsinghpur: 2
8. Jajpur: 4
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Khurda: 117
13. Koraput: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 7
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Puri: 3
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 14
20. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 192
Cumulative tested: 24583409
Positive: 1052145
Recovered: 1041728
Active cases: 1925