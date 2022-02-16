Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 113 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 113 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 852 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 15th Feb
New Positive Cases: 852
Of which 0-18 years: 181
In quarantine: 495
Local contacts: 357
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 16
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 64
8. Deogarh: 17
9. Dhenkanal: 17
10. Gajapati: 33
11. Ganjam: 9
12. Jagatsinghpur: 28
13. Jajpur: 40
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 11
16. Kandhamal: 26
17. Kendrapada: 14
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 113
20. Koraput: 90
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 26
23. Nawarangpur: 20
24. Nayagarh: 17
25. Nuapada: 25
26. Puri: 11
27. Rayagada: 13
28. Sambalpur: 39
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 89
31. State Pool: 25
New recoveries: 1671
Cumulative tested: 28595269
Positive: 1279898
Recovered: 1261467
Active cases: 9433