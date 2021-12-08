Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 106 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 106 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 255 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November

Covid-19 Report For 7th December

New Positive Cases: 255

Of which 0-18 years: 54

In quarantine: 152

Local contacts: 103

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 14

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 12

5. Dhenkanal: 2

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 4

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 106

14. Mayurbhanj: 22

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Puri: 4

17. Sambalpur: 19

18. Sundargarh: 18

19. State Pool: 25

New recoveries: 218

Cumulative tested: 24179797

Positive: 1050760

Recovered: 1040139

Active cases: 2142