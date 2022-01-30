Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 1023 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 1023 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4843 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 29th Jan
New Positive Cases: 4843
Of which 0-18 years: 663
In quarantine: 2815
Local contacts: 2028
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 58
2. Balasore: 152
3. Bargarh: 80
4. Bhadrak: 60
5. Balangir: 95
6. Boudh: 49
7. Cuttack: 379
8. Deogarh: 73
9. Dhenkanal: 45
10. Gajapati: 62
11. Ganjam: 67
12. Jagatsinghpur: 100
13. Jajpur: 166
14. Jharsuguda: 61
15. Kalahandi: 158
16. Kandhamal: 52
17. Kendrapada: 70
18. Keonjhar: 81
19. Khurda: 1023
20. Koraput: 50
21. Malkangiri: 18
22. Mayurbhanj: 152
23. Nawarangpur: 137
24. Nayagarh: 194
25. Nuapada: 166
26. Puri: 72
27. Rayagada: 99
28. Sambalpur: 128
29. Sonepur: 73
30. Sundargarh: 735
31. State Pool: 188
New recoveries: 10267
Cumulative tested: 27570488
Positive: 1245911
Recovered: 1184174
Active cases: 53090