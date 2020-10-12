Odisha: Khurda reports 359 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 43,924

Bhubaneswar: Khurda reports 359 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 43,924. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2423 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1417 are quarantine cases & 1006 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,54,662.
18 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,040.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 229
2. Balasore: 42
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 93
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 118
8. Deogarh: 17
9. Dhenkanal: 66
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 37
12. Jagatsinghpur: 84
13. Jajpur: 97
14. Jharsuguda: 66
15. Kalahandi: 57
16. Kandhamal: 35
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 70
19. Khurda: 359
20. Koraput: 24
21. Malkangiri: 48
22. Mayurbhanj: 128
23. Nawarangpur: 28
24. Nayagarh: 40
25. Nuapada: 63
26. Puri: 73
27. Rayagada: 10
28. Sambalpur: 60
29. Sonepur: 53
30. Sundargarh: 195
31. State Pool: 75
New Recoveries: 3342
Cumulative Tested: 3796767
Positive: 254662
Recovered: 227615
Active Cases: 25954