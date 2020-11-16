Odisha: Khurda District reports 88 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally mounts to 50,624

Khurda: Khurda District reports 88 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 50,624.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 749 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.437 are quarantine cases & 312 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,09,408.

COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,543.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 45

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 24

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 24

6. Cuttack: 37

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 31

9. Gajapati: 5

10. Ganjam: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 48

12. Jajpur: 18

13. Jharsuguda: 24

14. Kalahandi: 14

15. Kandhamal: 7

16. Kendrapada: 30

17. Keonjhar: 41

18. Khurda: 88

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 10

21. Mayurbhanj: 78

22. Nawarangpur: 17

23. Nayagarh: 6

24. Nuapada: 14

25. Puri: 15

26. Rayagada: 2

27. Sambalpur: 28

28. Sonepur: 2

29. Sundargarh: 55

30. State Pool: 21

New recoveries: 1346

Cumulative tested: 5294726

Positive: 309408

Recovered: 297862

Active cases: 9950

