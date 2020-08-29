Odisha: Khurda District reports 762 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 15,462

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 762 new #COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 15,462. Odisha reports 3252 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 97920. Khordha records highest 762 cases followed by Rayagada (450) & Cuttack (332) . 14 people succumb to COVID19 in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 470 in Odisha .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 146
4. Bhadrak: 76
5. Balangir: 64
6. Boudh: 38
7. Cuttack: 323
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 94
10. Gajapati: 20
11. Ganjam: 169
12. Jagatsinghpur: 36
13. Jajpur: 83
14. Jharsuguda: 55
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 26
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 50
19. Khurda: 762
20. Koraput: 25
21. Malkangiri: 21
22. Mayurbhanj: 123
23. Nawarangpur: 41
24. Nayagarh: 120
25. Nuapada: 25
26. Puri: 135
27. Rayagada: 450
28. Sambalpur: 63
29. Sonepur: 38
30. Sundargarh: 94
New Recoveries: 2503
Cumulative Tested: 1670910
Positive: 97920
Recovered: 67826
Active Cases: 29571