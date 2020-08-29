Odisha: Khurda District reports 762 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 15,462

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 762 new #COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 15,462. Odisha reports 3252 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 97920. Khordha records highest 762 cases followed by Rayagada (450) & Cuttack (332) . 14 people succumb to COVID19 in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 470 in Odisha .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 78

3. Bargarh: 146

4. Bhadrak: 76

5. Balangir: 64

6. Boudh: 38

7. Cuttack: 323

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 94

10. Gajapati: 20

11. Ganjam: 169

12. Jagatsinghpur: 36

13. Jajpur: 83

14. Jharsuguda: 55

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 50

19. Khurda: 762

20. Koraput: 25

21. Malkangiri: 21

22. Mayurbhanj: 123

23. Nawarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 120

25. Nuapada: 25

26. Puri: 135

27. Rayagada: 450

28. Sambalpur: 63

29. Sonepur: 38

30. Sundargarh: 94

New Recoveries: 2503

Cumulative Tested: 1670910

Positive: 97920

Recovered: 67826

Active Cases: 29571

