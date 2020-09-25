Odisha: Khurda District reports 725 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs; total tally 34,178 in the District

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 725 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs; total tally 34,178 in the District .

Odisha’s COVID19 tally crosses 2 lakh-mark. 4208 new cases from 30 districts reported in last 24 hrs; 2462 from quarantine centres & 1746 are local contacts. Total count stands at 2,01,096. 15 more succumb to deadly virus COVID19 in the last 24 hours in Odisha. Death toll rises to 767.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 194

2. Balasore: 118

3. Bargarh: 114

4. Bhadrak: 48

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 29

7. Cuttack: 465

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 68

10. Gajapati: 13

11. Ganjam: 63

12. Jagatsinghpur: 181

13. Jajpur: 237

14. Jharsuguda: 81

15. Kalahandi: 116

16. Kandhamal: 102

17. Kendrapada: 110

18. Keonjhar: 82

19. Khurda: 725

20. Koraput: 72

21. Malkangiri: 61

22. Mayurbhanj: 154

23. Nawrangpur: 131

24. Nayagarh: 52

25. Nuapada: 175

26. Puri: 199

27. Rayagada: 61

28. Sambalpur: 131

29. Sonepur: 26

30. Sundargarh: 80

31. State Pool: 224

New Recovery: 3779

Cumulative Tested: 3009183

Positive: 201096

Recovered: quote

Active Cases: 39232

