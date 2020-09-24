Odisha: Khurda District reports 653 COVID19 cases Today; Total cases now stand at 33,453

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 653 COVID19 cases Today; Total cases now stand at 33,453 in the district.
4340 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2517 from quarantine centres & 1823 are local contacts. Tally rises to 1,96,888.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 155
2. Balasore: 162
3. Bargarh: 108
4. Bhadrak: 105
5. Balangir: 53
6. Boudh: 67
7. Cuttack: 567
8. Deogarh: 22
9. Dhenkanal: 56
10. Gajapati: 19
11. Ganjam: 90
12. Jagatsinghpur: 193
13. Jajpur: 151
14. Jharsuguda: 174
15. Kalahandi: 58
16. Kandhamal: 143
17. Kendrapada: 109
18. Keonjhar: 90
19. Khurda: 653
20. Koraput: 77
21. Malkangiri: 34
22. Mayurbhanj: 127
23. Nawrangpur: 143
24. Nayagarh: 84
25. Nuapada: 74
26. Puri: 203
27. Rayagada: 62
28. Sambalpur: 130
29. Sonepur: 129
30. Sundargarh: 138
31. State Pool: 164
New Recovery: 4052
Cumulative Tested: 2956301
Positive: 196888
Recovered: 157265
Active Case: 38818