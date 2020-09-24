Odisha: Khurda District reports 653 COVID19 cases Today; Total cases now stand at 33,453

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 653 COVID19 cases Today; Total cases now stand at 33,453 in the district.

4340 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2517 from quarantine centres & 1823 are local contacts. Tally rises to 1,96,888.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 155

2. Balasore: 162

3. Bargarh: 108

4. Bhadrak: 105

5. Balangir: 53

6. Boudh: 67

7. Cuttack: 567

8. Deogarh: 22

9. Dhenkanal: 56

10. Gajapati: 19

11. Ganjam: 90

12. Jagatsinghpur: 193

13. Jajpur: 151

14. Jharsuguda: 174

15. Kalahandi: 58

16. Kandhamal: 143

17. Kendrapada: 109

18. Keonjhar: 90

19. Khurda: 653

20. Koraput: 77

21. Malkangiri: 34

22. Mayurbhanj: 127

23. Nawrangpur: 143

24. Nayagarh: 84

25. Nuapada: 74

26. Puri: 203

27. Rayagada: 62

28. Sambalpur: 130

29. Sonepur: 129

30. Sundargarh: 138

31. State Pool: 164

New Recovery: 4052

Cumulative Tested: 2956301

Positive: 196888

Recovered: 157265

Active Case: 38818

Related

comments