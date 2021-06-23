Odisha: Khurda District Reports 499 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District Reports 499 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3456 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd June

New Positive Cases: 3456

In quarantine: 1973

Local contacts: 1483

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 118

2. Balasore: 174

3. Bargarh: 69

4. Bhadrak: 194

5. Balangir: 28

6. Boudh: 25

7. Cuttack: 480

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 57

10. Gajapati: 17

11. Ganjam: 19

12. Jagatsinghpur: 81

13. Jajpur: 267

14. Jharsuguda: 20

15. Kalahandi: 21

16. Kandhamal: 31

17. Kendrapada: 147

18. Keonjhar: 73

19. Khurda: 499

20. Koraput: 81

21. Malkangiri: 82

22. Mayurbhanj: 180

23. Nawarangpur: 42

24. Nayagarh: 126

25. Nuapada: 16

26. Puri: 289

27. Rayagada: 56

28. Sambalpur: 39

29. Sonepur: 43

30. Sundargarh: 90

31. State Pool: 81

New recovery: 4159

Cumulative tested: 13283652

Positive: 886946

Recovered: 848960

Active cases: 34216