Odisha: Khurda District reports 283 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; tally at 45,944

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 283 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; tally at 45,944. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2019 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; tally at 268364. 1168 positives detected from quarantine while 851 are local contacts. 4 districts record 100-plus cases with Khordha witnessing 283 positives in the last 24 hours in Odisha. 14 more people succumb to Covid19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Cumulative death count rises to 1135.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 129

2. Balasore: 69

3. Bargarh: 77

4. Bhadrak: 41

5. Balangir: 71

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 150

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 38

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 33

12. Jagatsinghpur: 64

13. Jajpur: 73

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 69

16. Kandhamal: 31

17. Kendrapada: 61

18. Keonjhar: 58

19. Khurda: 283

20. Koraput: 41

21. Malkangiri: 20

22. Mayurbhanj: 111

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 40

25. Nuapada: 90

26. Puri: 30

27. Rayagada: 24

28. Sambalpur: 52

29. Sonepur: 68

30. Sundargarh: 99

31. State Pool: 56

New Recoveries: 2842

Cumulative Tested: 4043323

Positive: 268364

Recovered: 244227

Active Cases: 22949

