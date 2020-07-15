Odisha: Khurda District reported 107 new COVID19 cases; total tally 1530

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reported 107 new COVID19 cases; total tally in the district reached at 1530.
It should be noted that Odisha reported 618 new COVID19 cases today; total tally 14898411 from quarantine centres & 207 are local contacts . Ganjam reports the maximum with 286 Covid19 cases in Odisha today. Khurda & Balasore report 107 & 61 cases respectively. Local contact infections also post a sharp spike with 207 new cases. 5 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 3 succumb to the virus, another 2 died due to other health complications.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 61
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Bolangir: 2
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 16
7. Dhenkanal: 2
8. Ganjam: 286
9. Jagatsinghpur: 26
10. Jajpur: 5
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kendrapada: 9
13. Keonjhar: 5
14. Khurda: 107
15. Koraput: 1
16. Malkangiri: 13
17. Mayurbhanj: 21
18. Nayagarh: 15
19. Puri: 5
20. Rayagada: 1
21. Sambalpur: 10
22. Sundargarh: 15
New Recoveries: 609
Cumulative Tested: 353824
Positive: 14898
Recovered: 9864
Active Cases: 4933