Odisha: Khurda District records 2021 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District records 2021 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha records 11623 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.Khurda logs highest 2021 fresh infections.
Covid-19 Report For 25th May
New Positive Cases: 11623
In quarantine: 6509
Local contacts: 5114
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 823
2. Balasore: 508
3. Bargarh: 257
4. Bhadrak: 461
5. Balangir: 170
6. Boudh: 206
7. Cuttack: 998
8. Deogarh: 86
9. Dhenkanal: 441
10. Gajapati: 76
11. Ganjam: 158
12. Jagatsinghpur: 315
13. Jajpur: 560
14. Jharsuguda: 184
15. Kalahandi: 352
16. Kandhamal: 141
17. Kendrapada: 198
18. Keonjhar: 133
19. Khurda: 2021
20. Koraput: 218
21. Malkangiri: 73
22. Mayurbhanj: 249
23. Nawarangpur: 300
24. Nayagarh: 316
25. Nuapada: 54
26. Puri: 462
27. Rayagada: 223
28. Sambalpur: 342
29. Sonepur: 261
30. Sundargarh: 699
31. State Pool: 338
New recoveries: 11769
Cumulative tested: 11506744
Positive: 726003
Recovered: 612993
Active cases: 110373