Odisha :Khulana Barik, a staff nurse of Jagatsinghpur DHH, selected for the Florence Nightingale Award 2021

Bhubaneswar: In a matter of pride, Khulana Barik, a staff nurse of Jagatsinghpur DHH, has been selected for the Florence Nightingale Award 2021, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Proud to share that Khulana Barik, a staff nurse of Jagatsinghpur DHH, has been selected for the #FlorenceNightingaleAward 2021. She has been handling the delivery of #COVID19 positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns despite huge risks,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.