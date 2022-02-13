Odisha: Khordha reports 153 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 153 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1148 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1148

Of which 0-18 years: 244

In quarantine: 669

Local contacts: 479

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 94

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 25

7. Cuttack: 65

8. Deogarh: 28

9. Dhenkanal: 17

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 13

12. Jagatsinghpur: 26

13. Jajpur: 35

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 33

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 22

19. Khurda: 153

20. Koraput: 56

21. Malkangiri: 7

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 25

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 19

27. Rayagada: 44

28. Sambalpur: 46

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 127

31. State Pool: 32

New recoveries: 2081

Cumulative tested: 28418974

Positive: 1277262

Recovered: 1255995

Active cases: 12330