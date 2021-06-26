Odisha: Khordha District Reports 651 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 651 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,554 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 25th June New Positive Cases: 3554 In quarantine: 2028 Local contacts: 1526 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 133 2. Balasore: 271 3. Bargarh: 31 4. Bhadrak: 158 5. Balangir: 31 6. Boudh: 33 7. Cuttack: 501 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 56 10. Gajapati: 24 11. Ganjam: 22 12. Jagatsinghpur: 145 13. Jajpur: 256 14. Jharsuguda: 11 15. Kalahandi: 21 16. Kandhamal: 38 17. Kendrapada: 119 18. Keonjhar: 65 19. Khurda: 651 20. Koraput: 69 21. Malkangiri: 61 22. Mayurbhanj: 196 23. Nawarangpur: 22 24. Nayagarh: 100 25. Nuapada: 20 26. Puri: 233 27. Rayagada: 61 28. Sambalpur: 18 29. Sonepur: 29 30. Sundargarh: 71 31. State Pool: 100 New recovery: 3644 Cumulative tested: 13486082 Positive: 897062 Recovered: 860142 Active case: 33019