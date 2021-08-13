Odisha: Khordha District Reports 425 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 425 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,193 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th August

New Positive Cases: 1193

In quarantine: 695

Local contacts: 498

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 49

2. Balasore: 69

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 161

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 31

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 13

12. Jagatsinghpur: 56

13. Jajpur: 50

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 29

17. Keonjhar: 20

18. Khurda: 425

19. Koraput: 4

20. Malkangiri: 3

21. Mayurbhanj: 22

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 39

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 34

26. Rayagada: 9

27. Sambalpur: 11

28. Sundargarh: 10

29. State Pool: 96

New recoveries: 1177

Cumulative tested: 16888487

Positive: 992375

Recovered: 974756

Active cases: 10809