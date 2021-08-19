Odisha: Khordha District Reports 398 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 398 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,041 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 18th August

New positives: 1041

Of which 0-18 years: 128

In quarantine: 605

Local contacts: 436 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 176

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 43

13. Jajpur: 56

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 4

16. Kandhamal: 2

17. Kendrapada: 37

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 398

20. Koraput: 2

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 36

23. Nawarangpur: 3

24. Nayagarh: 13

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 34

27. Rayagada: 5

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sonepur: 1

30. Sundargarh: 13

31. State Pool: 88

New recoveries: 845

Cumulative tested: 17274529

Positive: 998187

Recovered: 981316

Active cases: 9664