Odisha: Khordha District Reports 388 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 388 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,129 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd August New Positive Cases: 1129 In quarantine: 657 Local contacts: 472 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 55 2. Balasore: 72 3. Bargarh: 3 4. Bhadrak: 60 5. Balangir: 4 6. Boudh: 4 7. Cuttack: 135 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 7 10. Ganjam: 2 11. Jagatsinghpur: 63 12. Jajpur: 48 13. Jharsuguda: 6 14. Kalahandi: 1 15. Kandhamal: 4 16. Kendrapada: 66 17. Keonjhar: 8 18. Khurda: 388 19. Koraput: 2 20. Malkangiri: 4 21. Mayurbhanj: 20 22. Nawarangpur: 5 23. Nayagarh: 20 24. Nuapada: 3 25. Puri: 48 26. Rayagada: 6 27. Sambalpur: 1 28. Sonepur: 5 29. Sundargarh: 5 30. State Pool: 76 New recoveries: 1785 Cumulative tested: 16223921 Positive: 980866 Recovered: 960386 Active cases: 14325