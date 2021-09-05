Odisha: Khordha District Reports 346 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 805 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 4th September

New Positives Cases: 805

Of which 0-18 years: 131

In quarantine: 467

Local contacts: 338

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 98

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 11

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 17

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kendrapada: 33

15. Keonjhar: 8

16. Khurda: 346

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 37

20. Nawarangpur: 7

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 12

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 21

25. Sundargarh: 16

26. State Pool: 83

New recoveries: 826

Cumulative tested: 18411864

Positive: 1011558

Recovered: 996300

Active cases: 7158