Odisha: Khordha District Reports 346 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 346 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 805 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 4th September
New Positives Cases: 805
Of which 0-18 years: 131
In quarantine: 467
Local contacts: 338
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Boudh: 3
6. Cuttack: 98
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 17
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kendrapada: 33
15. Keonjhar: 8
16. Khurda: 346
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 37
20. Nawarangpur: 7
21. Nayagarh: 10
22. Puri: 12
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 21
25. Sundargarh: 16
26. State Pool: 83
New recoveries: 826
Cumulative tested: 18411864
Positive: 1011558
Recovered: 996300
Active cases: 7158