Odisha: Khordha District Reports 341 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 341 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 849 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd September
New Positive Cases: 849
Of which 0-18 years: 120
In quarantine: 495
Local contacts: 354 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 51
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 117
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 26
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 12
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 4
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 9
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 341
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 21
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 7
24. Puri: 31
25. Rayagada: 12
26. Sambalpur: 16
27. Sonepur: 3
28. Sundargarh: 18
29. State Pool: 78
New recoveries: 738
Cumulative tested: 18272223
Positive: 1010072
Recovered: 994639
Active cases: 7345