Odisha: Khordha District Reports 331 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 331 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 652 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 9th October
New Positive Cases: 652
Of which 0-18 years: 92
In quarantine: 380
Local contacts: 272
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 70
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 15
12. Jajpur: 10
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kendrapada: 26
15. Khurda: 331
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 29
18. Nayagarh: 6
19. Nuapada: 1
20. Puri: 14
21. Rayagada: 2
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 15
25. State Pool: 73
New recoveries: 597
Cumulative tested: 20645265
Positive: 1031696
Recovered: 1018311
Active cases: 5083