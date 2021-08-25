Odisha: Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 887 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 24th August

New Positive Cases: 887

Of which 0-18 years: 131

In quarantine: 515

Local contacts: 372

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 27

2. Balasore: 56

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 119

7. Deogarh: 9

8. Dhenkanal: 16

9. Gajapati: 3

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 37

12. Jajpur: 43

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 19

18. Khurda: 323

19. Koraput: 4

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 31

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 11

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 39

26. Rayagada: 2

27. Sambalpur: 21

28. Sundargarh: 7

29. State Pool: 69

New recoveries: 1035

Cumulative tested: 17666741

Positive: 1003210

Recovered: 987369

Active cases: 8226

