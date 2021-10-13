Odisha: Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 615 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th October

New Positive Cases: 615

Of which 0-18 years: 68

In quarantine: 357

Local contacts: 258

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 72

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 8

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kendrapada: 10

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 323

15. Koraput: 4

16. Mayurbhanj: 28

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Nuapada: 3

19. Puri: 15

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 19

22. Sundargarh: 8

23. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 546

Cumulative tested: 20827920

Positive: 1033288

Recovered: 1019764

Active cases: 5203