Odisha: Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 615 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th October
New Positive Cases: 615
Of which 0-18 years: 68
In quarantine: 357
Local contacts: 258
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 72
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 8
10. Jajpur: 9
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kendrapada: 10
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 323
15. Koraput: 4
16. Mayurbhanj: 28
17. Nayagarh: 3
18. Nuapada: 3
19. Puri: 15
20. Rayagada: 1
21. Sambalpur: 19
22. Sundargarh: 8
23. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 546
Cumulative tested: 20827920
Positive: 1033288
Recovered: 1019764
Active cases: 5203