Odisha: Khordha District Reports 3036 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 3036 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10368 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th Jan

New Positive Cases: 10368

Of which 0-18 years: 1090

In quarantine: 6015

Local contacts: 4353

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 136

2. Balasore: 304

3. Bargarh: 152

4. Bhadrak: 129

5. Balangir: 253

6. Boudh: 76

7. Cuttack: 940

8. Deogarh: 78

9. Dhenkanal: 83

10. Gajapati: 100

11. Ganjam: 87

12. Jagatsinghpur: 165

13. Jajpur: 290

14. Jharsuguda: 157

15. Kalahandi: 194

16. Kandhamal: 83

17. Kendrapada: 106

18. Keonjhar: 123

19. Khurda: 3036

20. Koraput: 202

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 165

23. Nawarangpur: 162

24. Nayagarh: 149

25. Nuapada: 196

26. Puri: 140

27. Rayagada: 208

28. Sambalpur: 247

29. Sonepur: 180

30. Sundargarh: 1505

31. State Pool: 664

New recoveries: 6785

Cumulative tested: 26916297

Positive: 1177462

Recovered: 1080562

Active cases: 88346