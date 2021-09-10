Odisha: Khordha District Reports 297 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 297 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 745 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 9th September
New Positive Cases: 745
Of which 0-18 years: 119
In quarantine: 435
Local contacts: 310
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 10
2. Balasore: 32
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Cuttack: 120
6. Deogarh: 6
7. Dhenkanal: 9
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 18
10. Jajpur: 27
11. Kandhamal: 3
12. Kendrapada: 18
13. Keonjhar: 5
14. Khurda: 297
15. Koraput: 1
16. Malkangiri: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 32
18. Nawarangpur: 4
19. Nayagarh: 11
20. Nuapada: 2
21. Puri: 17
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 10
24. Subarnapur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 24
26. State Pool: 72
New recoveries: 694
Cumulative tested: 18730180
Positive: 1015083
Recovered: 999859
Active cases: 7087