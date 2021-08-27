Odisha: khordha District Reports 291 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 291 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 816 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th August

New Positive Cases: 816

Of which 0-18 years: 106

In quarantine: 475

Local contacts: 341

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 46

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 116

7. Deogarh: 13

8. Dhenkanal: 19

9. Ganjam: 9

10. Jagatsinghpur: 34

11. Jajpur: 31

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kandhamal: 3

15. Kendrapada: 29

16. Keonjhar: 16

17. Khurda: 291

18. Koraput: 5

19. Malkangiri: 4

20. Mayurbhanj: 27

21. Nayagarh: 12

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Puri: 20

24. Rayagada: 1

25. Sambalpur: 18

26. Sundargarh: 16

27. State Pool: 62

New recoveries: 764

Cumulative tested: 17807557

Positive: 1004875

Recovered: 988854

Active cases: 8271