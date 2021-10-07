Odisha: Khordha District Reports 282 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 282 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th October

New Positive Cases: 582

Of which 0-18 years: 83

In quarantine: 337

Local contacts: 245

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Balasore: 19

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 46

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 24

11. Jajpur: 24

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 11

16. Keonjhar: 5

17. Khurda: 282

18. Koraput: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 22

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 5

22. Puri: 21

23. Sambalpur: 21

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 7

26. State Pool: 66

New recoveries: 429

Cumulative tested: 20443634

Positive: 1029994

Recovered: 1016594

Active cases: 5113