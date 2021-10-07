Odisha: Khordha District Reports 282 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 282 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 6th October
New Positive Cases: 582
Of which 0-18 years: 83
In quarantine: 337
Local contacts: 245
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Balasore: 19
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 46
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 2
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 24
11. Jajpur: 24
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 11
16. Keonjhar: 5
17. Khurda: 282
18. Koraput: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 22
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 5
22. Puri: 21
23. Sambalpur: 21
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 7
26. State Pool: 66
New recoveries: 429
Cumulative tested: 20443634
Positive: 1029994
Recovered: 1016594
Active cases: 5113