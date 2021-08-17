Odisha: khordha District Reports 279 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 279 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 720 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th August

New Positive Cases: 720

Of which 0-18 years: 96

In quarantine: 421

Local contacts: 299

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 91

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 33

12. Jajpur: 28

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 5

15. Kandhamal: 9

16. Kendrapada: 12

17. Keonjhar: 11

18. Khurda: 279

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 29

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 18

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 16

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 6

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 11

30. State Pool: 60

New recoveries: 1167

Cumulative tested: 17139240

Positive: 996153

Recovered: 979407

Active cases: 9672