Odisha: Khordha District Reports 279 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 279 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 559 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 Report For 19th October
New Positive Cases: 559
Of which 0-18 years: 71
In quarantine: 321
Local contacts: 238
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 18
7. Cuttack: 54
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 14
12. Jajpur: 14
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 4
16. Khurda: 279
17. Koraput: 6
18. Mayurbhanj: 8
19. Nayagarh: 9
20. Puri: 14
21. Rayagada: 1
22. Sambalpur: 16
23. Sundargarh: 10
24. State Pool: 68
New recoveries: 618
Cumulative tested: 21246062
Positive: 1036532
Recovered: 1023398
Active cases: 4785