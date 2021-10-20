Odisha: Khordha District Reports 279 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 279 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 559 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 19th October

New Positive Cases: 559

Of which 0-18 years: 71

In quarantine: 321

Local contacts: 238

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 18

7. Cuttack: 54

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 10

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 14

12. Jajpur: 14

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Khurda: 279

17. Koraput: 6

18. Mayurbhanj: 8

19. Nayagarh: 9

20. Puri: 14

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 16

23. Sundargarh: 10

24. State Pool: 68

New recoveries: 618

Cumulative tested: 21246062

Positive: 1036532

Recovered: 1023398

Active cases: 4785