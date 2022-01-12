Odisha: Khordha District Reports 2615 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 2615 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 8778 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th Jan

New Positive Cases: 8778

Of which 0-18 years: 792

In quarantine: 5096

Local contacts: 3682

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 231

3. Bargarh: 136

4. Bhadrak: 103

5. Balangir: 216

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 766

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 78

10. Gajapati: 72

11. Ganjam: 106

12. Jagatsinghpur: 114

13. Jajpur: 191

14. Jharsuguda: 203

15. Kalahandi: 86

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 46

18. Keonjhar: 95

19. Khurda: 2615

20. Koraput: 161

21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 338

23. Nawarangpur: 112

24. Nayagarh: 75

25. Nuapada: 67

26. Puri: 216

27. Rayagada: 65

28. Sambalpur: 596

29. Sonepur: 87

30. Sundargarh: 1252

31. State Pool: 575

New recoveries: 752

Cumulative tested: 26322602

Positive: 1091547

Recovered: 1047783

Active cases: 35242