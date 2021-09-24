Odisha: Khordha District Reports 254 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 254 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 539 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Covid-19 Report For 23rd September

New Positive Cases: 539

Of which 0-18 years: 77

In quarantine: 316

Local contacts: 223

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Cuttack: 48

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 31

10. Jajpur: 17

11. Jharsuguda: 4

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 254

17. Koraput: 3

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 2 23. Sambalpur: 12 24. Sonepur: 5 25. Sundargarh: 5 26. State Pool: 60 New recoveries: 417 Cumulative tested: 19586663 Positive: 1023133 Recovered: 1009088 Active cases: 5829