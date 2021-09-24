Odisha: Khordha District Reports 254 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 254 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 539 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd September
New Positive Cases: 539
Of which 0-18 years: 77
In quarantine: 316
Local contacts: 223
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Cuttack: 48
6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 4
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 31
10. Jajpur: 17
11. Jharsuguda: 4
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 10
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 254
17. Koraput: 3
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 13
20. Nayagarh: 5
21. Puri: 12
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 12
24. Sonepur: 5
25. Sundargarh: 5
26. State Pool: 60
New recoveries: 417
Cumulative tested: 19586663
Positive: 1023133
Recovered: 1009088
Active cases: 5829