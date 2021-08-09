Odisha: Khordha District Reports 253 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 253 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 886 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positive Cases: 886
In quarantine: 512
Local contacts: 374
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 62
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 31
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 81
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 54
12. Jajpur: 60
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 11
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 33
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 253
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 25
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Puri: 53
25. Rayagada: 5
26. Sambalpur: 15
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 12
29. State Pool: 51
New recoveries: 1463
Cumulative tested: 16626905
Positive: 987956
Recovered: 969916
Active cases: 11486
