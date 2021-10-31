Odisha: Khordha District Reports 250 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 250 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 488 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 30th October

New Positive Cases: 488

Of which 0-18 years: 77

In quarantine: 285

Local contacts: 203

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Cuttack: 54

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 5

8. Ganjam: 8

9. Jagatsinghpur: 9

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 8

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 250

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 19

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Nuapada: 1

20. Puri: 15

21. Rayagada: 6

22. Sambalpur: 13

23. Sundargarh: 13

24. State Pool: 53

New recoveries: 490

Cumulative tested: 21994343

Positive: 1041457

Recovered: 1028697

Active cases: 4374