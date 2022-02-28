Odisha : Khordha district reports 23 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 171 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th Feb

New Positive Cases: 171

Of which 0-18 years: 34

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 73

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 6

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 24

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 3

13. Jajpur: 15

14. Jharsuguda: 21

15. Kalahandi: 3

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 1

18. Khurda: 23

19. Koraput: 4

20. Mayurbhanj: 8

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Puri: 1

23. Rayagada: 5

24. Sambalpur: 22

25. Sundargarh: 7

26. State Pool: 5

New recoveries: 382

Cumulative tested: 29263056

Positive: 1285038

Recovered: 1273304

Active cases: 2610