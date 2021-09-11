Odisha: Khordha District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 630 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 10th September
New Positive Cases: 630
Of which 0-18 years: 116
In quarantine: 368
Local contacts: 262
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 118
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 12
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 11
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 8
18. Keonjhar: 4
19. Khurda: 221
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 20
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nayagarh: 17
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 16
27. Rayagada: 7
28. Sambalpur: 13
29. Sundargarh: 22
30. State Pool: 53
New recoveries: 689
Cumulative tested: 18793997
Positive: 1015713
Recovered: 1000548
Active cases: 7020
