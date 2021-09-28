Odisha: Khordha District Reports 218 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 218 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 545 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th September
New Positive Cases: 545
Of which 0-18 years: 74
In quarantine: 319
Local contacts: 226
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 47
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 73
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 37
12. Jajpur: 20
13. Jharsuguda: 8
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 10
17. Keonjhar: 3
18. Khurda: 218
19. Koraput: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 14
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Puri: 6
23. Rayagada: 3
24. Sambalpur: 3
25. Sonepur: 2
26. Sundargarh: 11
27. State Pool: 50
New recoveries: 653
Cumulative tested: 19841897
Positive: 1025309
Recovered: 1011482
Active cases: 5587