Odisha: Khordha district reports 177 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 177 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 327 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st November
New Positive Cases: 327
Of which 0-18 years: 44
In quarantine: 191
Local contacts: 136
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bhadrak: 8
2. Balangir: 5
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 29
5. Dhenkanal: 1
6. Ganjam: 4
7. Jagatsinghpur: 7
8. Jajpur: 9
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kendrapada: 1
11. Khurda: 177
12. Koraput: 3
13. Mayurbhanj: 13
14. Nayagarh: 3
15. Nuapada: 2
16. Puri: 6
17. Sambalpur: 10
18. Sundargarh: 4
19. State Pool: 42
New recoveries: 438
Cumulative tested: 22107977
Positive: 1042100
Recovered: 1029585
Active cases: 4122